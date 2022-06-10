VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $42,100.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,932,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 75.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

