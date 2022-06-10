VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $61,793.13 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,131,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

VOXX opened at $9.17 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.