Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 187344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$490.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.04.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.