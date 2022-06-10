Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VP opened at GBX 932 ($11.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £374.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 924.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,070 ($13.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.42) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

