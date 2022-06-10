VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $63.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $36.82. 21,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $470.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.46.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

