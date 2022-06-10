vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.