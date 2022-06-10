Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,240,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,030,000 after buying an additional 117,548 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,976,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 26,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,041. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

