Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. 9,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

