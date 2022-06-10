Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,212. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

