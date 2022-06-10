Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

