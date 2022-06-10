Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.67. The stock had a trading volume of 290,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

