Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,514 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 383,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 305,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 45,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

