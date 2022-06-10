WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 159,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,457. The company has a market cap of $781.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

