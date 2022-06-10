Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,873,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 526,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 253,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,364. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

