Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.12.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

