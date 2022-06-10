Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,961,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

