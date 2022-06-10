Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 12,670 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 379,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,150,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

