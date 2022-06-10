Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $485.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.56. The stock has a market cap of $455.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

