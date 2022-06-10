Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

