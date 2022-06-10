Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 159,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $332.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walmart by 143.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 136.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

