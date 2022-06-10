Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $35,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,747,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

WM stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

