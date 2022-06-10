Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Down 99.1% in May

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:WAVC remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $5,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

