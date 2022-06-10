Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 39,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $331.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

