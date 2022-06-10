Wedbush Downgrades Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.