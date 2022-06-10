Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

