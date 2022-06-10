Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $199.78. 44,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a market cap of $379.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.