Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $199.78. 44,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a market cap of $379.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.