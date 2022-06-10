Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,115 shares of company stock worth $24,745,399. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

