Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.74. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

