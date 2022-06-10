Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $253.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.76.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

