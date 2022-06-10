Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

