Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,671 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 394.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

