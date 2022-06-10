Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

