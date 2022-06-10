Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 47.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 19.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 13.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $211.96. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $246.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.38.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

