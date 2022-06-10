Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.78.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $460.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

