Wells Fargo & Company Trims Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Target Price to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

DRE stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,173,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

