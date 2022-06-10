West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $572.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,003. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $516.04 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

