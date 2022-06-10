West Family Investments Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

MA stock traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.74. 28,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average of $353.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

