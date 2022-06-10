West Family Investments Inc. Has $877,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,457. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.