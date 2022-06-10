West Family Investments Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.80 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $558.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

