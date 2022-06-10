West Family Investments Inc. Sells 23,960 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547,249 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 291,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

