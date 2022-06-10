West Family Investments Inc. Sells 3,684 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth about $101,901,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

