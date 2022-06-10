West Family Investments Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 127.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 164.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,526. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

