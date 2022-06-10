West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

WFG opened at C$112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$82.09 and a 1 year high of C$130.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.41.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 15.0900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

