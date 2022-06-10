Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $10.89. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 49,859 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $213,587.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,921,749.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,633.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

