Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 535.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,130. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

