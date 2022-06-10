Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTSHF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.4091 per share. This represents a yield of 21.43%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.