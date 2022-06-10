Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTSHF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
