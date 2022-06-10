Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $114,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. 674,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

