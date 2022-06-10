Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

