Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $459,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 758,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,418. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

