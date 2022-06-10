Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $531,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.24. 489,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

